Difference between revisions of "Gibson Mungate"

In July 2018, Gibson Mungate was elected to Ward 20 Chegutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1363 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 20 Chegutu RDC with 1363 votes, beating Dorcas Mutetwa of Zanu-PF with 527 votes, Tadzirai Chiroodza of MDC-Alliance with 248 votes, Weston Mapokotera, independent with 192 votes and Kidwell Muchemwa of ZIPP with 44 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

