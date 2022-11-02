Following the death of [[Moven Mahachi]], a by election was held '''8–9 September 2001'''. The result, [[Makoni]] returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''Munyoro''' said as a result some sub-parishes would have Mass after three or four months. The furthest substation was 153km from the Parish. This became the source of Munyoro's vocation. By consulting the sisters who were working in Kadoma, they directed Gibson Munyoro through aspirancy. Initially, he wanted to be a lawyer, so he wanted a congregation that could give him this opportunity. The first application to the Jesuits never worked out, so he applied to the Franciscans where he stayed for a few months and then left.

Munyoro holds a Bsc. Hons in Sociology, Social Psychology from the [[University of Zimbabwe]]. Gibson Munyoro also holds a Development Studies qualification from the University of Glasgow.<ref name="L">[https://www.linkedin.com/in/gibson-munyoro-5a18ba64/?originalSubdomain=zw Gibson Munyoro], ''LinkedIn'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 27, 2022</ref>

Gibson Munyoro went back to work; of which in the process he reapplied to the Jesuits and was eventually admitted to the novitiate in 1995. The following is Munyoro's brief history in the Society of Jesus:

In [[ Kadoma ]] , ''' Munyoro ''' was inspired to priesthood when he saw that his parish had 53 substations yet the parish had only two priests.

He did his primary school in Mutoko but relocated to Kadoma, where he did my secondary school and was baptized. It is in Kadoma that Munyoro was inspired to priesthood when he saw that his parish had 53 substations yet the parish had only two priests.

'''Tertiary:''' Holds a Bsc. Hons in Sociology, Social Psychology from the [[University of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

'''Father Gibson Francis Munyoro''' is a [[Roman Catholic Church]] cleric and director of the [[ Silveira House ]] . Father ''' Munyoro ''' was a chairman of the [[Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation]] (ZBC). In ''' 2017 ''' , Fr ''' Munyoro ''' took over as [[ Arrupe College Rectorate ]] becoming the first former Arrupe College student to be appointed Rector of his former institution.

