'''Gideon Taurayi Rodello Lifa''' was a member of the [[Zimbabwe Defence Forces]] where he held the rank of Major General.

Background

Age

Lifa was born in Harare on March 26 1958.[1]

Gideon Lifa joined the liberation struggle in Mozambique in 1975. His Chimurenga name was Rodello Tichavakunda.

While in Mozambique, he stayed at Zhunda, Nyadzonia and Doroi camps. He was one of the survivors of the Nyadzonia attack in August 1976.

In 1976, he was among the first group of cadres that were sent to Tanzania for basic military training. On completion of the basic training, he was appointed an instructor.

He trained the Fanya-Haraka intake of combatants before he was nominated to attend a regular officer cadet course at Nachingweya Institute in 1978. After graduating as an officer at Nachingweya, he was posted back to Mozambique where he joined other combatants at Mavhonde Forward Operational Base.

While in Mozambique, he was promoted and appointed a member of the General Staff in 1979. He was immediately posted to Maputo where he worked with the commander of the Zanla forces, the late Josiah Tongogara.

When General Tongogara passed away, Gideon Lifa was appointed the funeral parade commander. After the Lancaster House Agreement, Lifa was part of the late Vice-President Simon Muzenda's entourage to Harare.

He was later appointed aide-de-camp to the then Prime Minister Robert Mugabe in 1980, a position he held up to the time he was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army on February 1 1981 as a private.[1]

Career

In 1980, Lifa was appointed aide-de-camp to the then Prime Minister Robert Mugabe, a position he held up to the time he was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army on February 1 1981 as a private. He was commissioned lieutenant in August 1981. Gideon Lifa rose through the ranks to retire in 2005 due to ill health with the rank of Major-General.

During his service in the army, Lifa served the nation in various command and administration capacities, notably:

Commanding Officer 2.5 Infantry Battalion (1981)

Commanding Officer 2.2 Infantry Battalion in 1982.

Senior Staff Officer Grade One at Army Headquarters (1982-1985)

Directing Staff (DS) at the Zimbabwe Staff College (1987)

Commander 2 Brigade (1990-1992 and 1994-1996)

Brigadier-General, General Staff at Army Headquarters (1992-1994)

Director Army Training (1992-2002).[1]

Education

Gideon Lifa did his primary education at Rowa Primary School in Mutare from 1964. He attended Elise Gledhill Secondary School in Mutare between 1972 and 1975.[1]





Death

Gideon Lifa died on June 26 2007.[1] Lifa was linked to an alleged coup plot to overthrow President Robert Mugabe. Two more top soldiers linked to that plot, Fakazi Muleya and Paul Armstrong Gunda, also died under mysterious circumstances.[2]