Difference between revisions of "Gideon Mombeshora"



Gideon Mombeshora can be regarded as a politically exposed person.
===Farm Mechanisation Scheme In July 2020, Gideon Mombeshora was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
- Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.
- Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
- Masvingo US$26,4 million,
- Manicaland US$18 million
- Midlands US$14 million.
Gideon Mombeshora is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He received a loan of US$91,953.00.
- ↑ https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020