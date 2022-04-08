Gideon Shoko is a Zimbabwean politician and former deputy secretary of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU). Shoko is also the former General Secretary of the Zimbabwe Amalgamated Railway Workers Union.[1]

Background

Shoko is the father of Thokozani Khupe's last born daughter, Shamiso Shoko, a lawyer.[2]

Political Career

On 1 July 2020, Gideon Shoko was one of eight Senators who was recalled by Khupe on the basis of a Supreme Court judgment which she claimed handed her the leadership of the MDC Alliance, although she took part in the 2018 election as leader of the MDC-T.[2]