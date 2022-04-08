Difference between revisions of "Gideon Shoko"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Gideon Shoko<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|Line 98:
|Line 98:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Gideon Shoko, Gideon Shoko Biography, Khupe baby daddy, Khupe daughter father
|keywords= Gideon Shoko, Gideon Shoko Biography, Khupe baby daddy, Khupe daughter father
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image= Gideon-shoko.jpg
|image= Gideon-shoko.jpg
|image_alt= Gideon Shoko Biography
|image_alt= Gideon Shoko Biography
Revision as of 08:48, 8 April 2022
|Gideon Shoko
|Known for
|Being a politician
|Children
|Shamiso Shoko
Gideon Shoko is a Zimbabwean politician and former deputy secretary of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU). Shoko is also the former General Secretary of the Zimbabwe Amalgamated Railway Workers Union.[1]
Background
Shoko is the father of Thokozani Khupe's last born daughter, Shamiso Shoko, a lawyer.[2]
Political Career
On 1 July 2020, Gideon Shoko was one of eight Senators who was recalled by Khupe on the basis of a Supreme Court judgment which she claimed handed her the leadership of the MDC Alliance, although she took part in the 2018 election as leader of the MDC-T.[2]
References
- ↑ Arrest of more than 48 leaders and members of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions, OMCT, Published: December 3, 2008, Retrieved: April 8, 2022
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Tony Karombo, Khupe recalls her daughter’s father from Senate in MDC power struggle, ZimLive, Published: July 3, 2020, Retrieved: April 8, 2022