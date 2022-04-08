Difference between revisions of "Gideon Shoko"
==Career==
In 2014, Gideon Shoko was re-elected as the chair for the railway section in Africa at the ITF African railway conference hosted by the Botswana Railways Amalgamated Workers’ Union in Gaborone on 19 and 20 February.<ref name="ITF">[https://www.itfglobal.org/ar/node/421 African rail unions strongly united against industry fragmentation], ''ITF'', Published: July 10, 2014, Retrieved: April 8, 2022</ref>
Gideon Shoko is a Zimbabwean politician and former deputy secretary of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU). Shoko is also the former General Secretary of the Zimbabwe Amalgamated Railway Workers Union.[1]
Background
Shoko is the father of Thokozani Khupe's last born daughter, Shamiso Shoko, a lawyer.[2]
Career
In 2014, Gideon Shoko was re-elected as the chair for the railway section in Africa at the ITF African railway conference hosted by the Botswana Railways Amalgamated Workers’ Union in Gaborone on 19 and 20 February.[3] In 2008, Shoko was among more than 48 leaders and members of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions arrested during peaceful marches against the financial crisis in Zimbabwe by delivering petitions to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor. Shoko and others were arrested when ZCTU Secretary-General Wellington Chibebe was addressing workers.[4]
Politics
In 2017, while as a national executive member of the MDC-T, Shoko was appointed to the Senate to replace the late Victor Mapungwana.[5]
On 1 July 2020, Gideon Shoko was one of eight Senators who was recalled by Khupe on the basis of a Supreme Court judgment which she claimed handed her the leadership of the MDC Alliance, although she took part in the 2018 election as leader of the MDC-T.[2]
References
