Revision as of 10:30, 22 September 2021
Gifford High School is a boys only high School near the centre of Bulwayo Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 2 Matopos Rd, Famona, PO Box 865 Bulawayo.
Telephone: +263 2922 68245, 09 682 445
Cell:
Email: gifford.orior@gmail.com, info@giffordhigh.ac.zw
Web: http://www.giffordhighschool.com/, www.giffordhigh.ac.zw Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/giffordhighsch/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
The school was founded in 1927 as the Bulawayo Technical School, led by Mr Philip Henry Gifford and four teachers, with an enrolment of 39 pupils. In 1974 the school was renamed Gifford High School as a result of its change to a comprehensive high school offering the same range of subjects as other high schools.
Gifford High School is a government-owned boys-only high school in Bulawayo. The day school has an enrolment of around 800 boys.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
- Brian Davison - cricketer
- John Love - racing driver
- Gary Hocking - motorcycle racing rider
- Oscar Bonginkosi Mdlongwa -"Oskido" musician
- Ronald (Ronnie) Hill - Springbok Rugby player
Other information
Further Reading
