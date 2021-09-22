'''Gifford High School''' is a boys only high School near the centre of [[ Bulawayo ]] [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].

Gifford High School logo

Location

Address: 2 Matopos Rd, Famona, PO Box 865 Bulawayo.

Telephone: +263 2922 68245, 09 682 445

Cell:

Email: gifford.orior@gmail.com, info@giffordhigh.ac.zw

Web: http://www.giffordhighschool.com/, www.giffordhigh.ac.zw Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/giffordhighsch/



History

The school was founded in 1927 as the Bulawayo Technical School, led by Mr Philip Henry Gifford and four teachers, with an enrolment of 39 pupils. In 1974 the school was renamed Gifford High School as a result of its change to a comprehensive high school offering the same range of subjects as other high schools.

Gifford High School is a government-owned boys-only high school in Bulawayo. The day school has an enrolment of around 800 boys.

