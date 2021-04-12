Difference between revisions of "Gift July"
In July 2018, Gift July was elected to Ward 3 Epworth Local Board, for MDC Alliance, with 4555 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 3 Epworth Local Board with 4555 votes, beating Mavhura Kavhukatema of Zanu PF with 1796 votes, Stephen Nyandoro of MDC-T with 303 votes, Caston Elison, independent with 213 votes, Mike Jenara of PRC with 97 votes, and Preveledge Anesu Matsenga of ZIPP with 65 votes. [1]
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020