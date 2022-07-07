Difference between revisions of "Gift Jumburu"

In the ''' 2017 ''' decentralisation exercise, eight operational zones were established, with area administration officers being

On ''' 3 September 2015 ''' , Mr ''' Jumburu ''' was assaulted after being accosted by a group of vendors in Mupedzanhamo Market. They punched him with clenched fists and used sticks, stones and metal objects to beat him up. <ref name="Press Statement on the assault of Harare City MT Pleasant and CBD District Officer"> [http://www.hararecity.co.zw/index.php/parks-swimming-pools/27-current-news/232-press-statement-on-the-assult-of-harare-city-mt-pleasant-and-cbd-district-officer Press Statement on the assault of Harare City MT Pleasant and CBD District Officer], ''City of Harare Press Statement'', Published: 3 September 2015, Retrieved: 17 January 2020''</ref>

The City of Harare (CoH) began a vendor registration exercise in June 2015, headed by Gift Jumburu, the Mt Pleasant and CBD District Officer. This is to enable the City to designate and allocate vending sites.

27 Harare City Council employees were then suspended on allegations of clandestinely authorising illegal car sales. Chief suspect was [[Ebben Francisco]], head of the city’s evaluation and estates division. Charges against him are that he demanded and received a $3 000 bribe from [[Near Go Investments]] and several other unauthorised car dealers as protection fees. Harare lawyer [[Jeremiah Bhamu]] represented the workers.

In ''' January 2013 ''' , a disciplinary committee was set up, led by industrial relations manager [[Onias Rusike]] and '''Gift Jumburu'''. This followed after it was found that only 1 out of 200 car sales garages was operating legally in Harare, reported a probe set up by [[ Local Government ]] minister [[Ignatius Chombo]]. Council was then ordered to demolish all illegal car sales garages in the city.

No other information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

'''Gift Jumburu''' worked for the City of Harare (CoH). After being District Officer for Mt Pleasant and CBD, then to Area Administration officer for Zone 1. He headed several projects, including disciplinary committees. He died in office in ''' August 2019 ''' , as Head of Development Control.

Gift Jumburu worked for the City of Harare (CoH). After being District Officer for Mt Pleasant and CBD, then to Area Administration officer for Zone 1. He headed several projects, including disciplinary committees. He died in office in August 2019, as Head of Development Control.

Personal Details

August 2019 – Died.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Events

In January 2013, a disciplinary committee was set up, led by industrial relations manager Onias Rusike and Gift Jumburu. This followed after it was found that only 1 out of 200 car sales garages was operating legally in Harare, reported a probe set up by Local Government minister Ignatius Chombo. Council was then ordered to demolish all illegal car sales garages in the city.

27 Harare City Council employees were then suspended on allegations of clandestinely authorising illegal car sales. Chief suspect was Ebben Francisco, head of the city’s evaluation and estates division. Charges against him are that he demanded and received a $3 000 bribe from Near Go Investments and several other unauthorised car dealers as protection fees. Harare lawyer Jeremiah Bhamu represented the workers. The suspension of the department’s entire taskforce reportedly affected council operations as no evaluation of properties could be done after 5 December 2012. [1]

The City of Harare (CoH) began a vendor registration exercise in June 2015, headed by Gift Jumburu, the Mt Pleasant and CBD District Officer. This is to enable the City to designate and allocate vending sites.

On 3 September 2015, Mr Jumburu was assaulted after being accosted by a group of vendors in Mupedzanhamo Market. They punched him with clenched fists and used sticks, stones and metal objects to beat him up. [2]

[3]

Officials who worked with Gift Jumburu described him as a hardworking and ethical leader, courageous, visionary and team player. His death, said Isiah Chawatama had left an irreplaceable void. [4]