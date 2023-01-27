Difference between revisions of "Gift Konjana"

The other six are [[Elias Mudzuri]], [[Norest Marara]], [[John Nyika]], [[Den Moyo]], [[Edwin Dzambara]] and [[Edward Kakora]].

On 16 January 2023, Konjana, who was MDC-T Chairperson in Mashonaland West Province, and six other senior party members were suspended by MDC-T for indiscipline.[16]

Konjana challenged the error made by ZEC to no avail when a High Court Judge dismissed his application based on a technicality. Nduna was sworn in for a five-year term as the MP for Chegutu West.<ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/10/23/electoral-courts-decision-to-confirm-dexter-nduna-as-winner-despite-zecs-acknowledgement-of-errors-exposes-judiciary-mdc/ Electoral Court's Decision To Confirm Dexter Nduna As Winner Despite Zec's Acknowledgement Of Errors Exposes Judiciary: MDC ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, retrieved: 16 Nov 2018''</ref>

Gift Konjana is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the MDC Alliance. He contested in the 2018 Harmonised Elections.

Konjana allegedly won the Chegutu seat for Member of Parliament but Dexter Nduna of the ZANU-PF party was announced as the winner as a result of a clerical error made by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

The other six are Elias Mudzuri, Norest Marara, John Nyika, Den Moyo, Edwin Dzambara and Edward Kakora.

Mudzuri was a former deputy president, Marara is the Secretary for Party Business and Projects, Nyika is MDC Chairperson in Masvingo Province, Moyo is MDC Chairperson USA Province, Dzambara is Secretary for Education and Kakora is a National Executive Member.