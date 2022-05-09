Gift Mugano is a Zimbabwean academic, financial analyst and economist. He is the former Ziscosteel interim chairperson.

Education

Mugano is a holder of a PhD, in Economics, from Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (2013), a Master of Science in Economics, from the University of Zimbabwe (2008), a Master of Science in Operations Research from the National University of Science and Technology (2007), and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Economics, also from the University of Zimbabwe (2004).[1]

Career

Ziscosteel

In June 2020, Gift Mugano resigned as board chair of Ziscosteel less than a year after his appointment in September 2019. In a letter to industry and commerce minister Sekai Nzenza, Mugano said he was unwilling to trade his freedom to comment candidly on policy issues in exchange for the position.

Mugano criticised the attempt to silence him saying it was inconsistent with the government’s stated position on freedom of expression.

On 29 June 2020, Nzenza said she had accepted Mugano’s resignation, insisting that he was only a transitional chairman.[2]

In an exclusive interview with Great Dyke Tv in July 2020, he revealed that he resigned from the chairmanship of the Ziscosteel board because of the interference of the government officials in his duties including Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube.

Mugano said he was under pressure over his comments on the auction system and the suspension of mobile money platforms in the public media which were perceived to be in conflict with government policy.

He said: