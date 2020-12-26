Difference between revisions of "Gift Phiri (Journalist)"

He survived by his wife and daughter.<ref name="Independent"/>

He survived by his wife and daughter.<ref name="Independent"/>

'''Gift Phiri''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] journalist who worked for [[Daily News]] as an Assistant Editor.

| criminal_charge = <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->

| denomination = <!-- Denomination should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| religion = <!-- Religion should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| ethnicity = <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| disappeared_date = <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

[[File: Gift_Phiri_Journalist.jpg| thumb | right | Gift Phiri ]]'''Gift Phiri''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] journalist who worked for [[Daily News]] as an Assistant Editor.

Gift Phiri was a Zimbabwean journalist who worked for Daily News as an Assistant Editor.

Background

He survived by his wife and daughter.[1]

Education

He trained as a journalist at a Bulawayo institute.[1]

Career

Phiri kickstarted his career at Media Africa Group, the publishers of the Weekend Tribune and Business Tribune at its Bulawayo office. He also worked for New Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Mail before joining Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe as a senior writer.

He rose through the ranks to Assistant Editor of the Daily News.[1]

Death

Phiri died on 19 April 2020 after fighting a long battle with cancer.[1]