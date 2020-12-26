Difference between revisions of "Gift Phiri (Journalist)"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 99:
|Line 99:
Phiri died on 19 April 2020 after fighting a long battle with cancer.<ref name="Independent">[https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2020/04/19/veteran-journalist-gift-phiri-dies/ Veteran journalist Gift Phiri dies], ''The Zimbabwe Independent'', Published: April 19, 2020, Retrieved: December 26, 2020</ref>
Phiri died on 19 April 2020 after fighting a long battle with cancer.<ref name="Independent">[https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2020/04/19/veteran-journalist-gift-phiri-dies/ Veteran journalist Gift Phiri dies], ''The Zimbabwe Independent'', Published: April 19, 2020, Retrieved: December 26, 2020</ref>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Journalists]]
[[Category:Journalists]]
Revision as of 10:10, 26 December 2020
|Gift Phiri
|Died
|19 April 2020
|Cause of death
|Cancer
|Occupation
|Employer
|Daily News
|Children
|1
Gift Phiri was a Zimbabwean journalist who worked for Daily News as an Assistant Editor.
Background
He survived by his wife and daughter.[1]
Education
He trained as a journalist at a Bulawayo institute.[1]
Career
Phiri kickstarted his career at Media Africa Group, the publishers of the Weekend Tribune and Business Tribune at its Bulawayo office. He also worked for New Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Mail before joining Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe as a senior writer.
He rose through the ranks to Assistant Editor of the Daily News.[1]
Death
Phiri died on 19 April 2020 after fighting a long battle with cancer.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Veteran journalist Gift Phiri dies, The Zimbabwe Independent, Published: April 19, 2020, Retrieved: December 26, 2020