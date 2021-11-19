'''19 November 2021''', ''Zimbabwe Republic Police Disrupt Chamisa’s Rally In Nkayi'' MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba Thursday claimed that Chamisa was attacked in Nkayi on Wednesday. Siziba claimed:... - https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/11/19/zimbabwe-republic-police-disrupt-chamisas-rally-in-nkayi/

'''27 August2016''', Over 63 protestors from Friday’s #NERA demonstration in Harare including #Tajamuka leader Promise Mkwananzi and trade unionist Gift Ostallos Siziba were on Saturday remanded in custody to Monday for their bail hearing - https://nehandaradio.com/2016/08/27/protestors-fridays-nera-demo-remanded-custody/

'''10 July 2021''', MDC youth leader detained. MDC Youth Assembly secretary-general Gift Ostallos Siziba, has been detained on what his party claims are “trumped-up charges of incitement to commit public violence.” The charges arise from remarks he allegedly made at a rally in Glen Norah in Harare on Sunday. - https://nehandaradio.com/2019/07/10/mdc-youth-leader-detained/

'''5 February 2020''', Gift ‘Ostallos’ Siziba, A National Constitution is about power, the use of power, curbing the abuse of power and regulation of power. - https://nehandaradio.com/2020/02/05/ostallos-siziba-amendments-of-shame-an-attempt-to-mutilate-democracy/

'''26 February 2021''', An opposition activist has expressed revulsion at President Emmerson Mnangagwa hosting executives of Highlanders Football Club without “any historic peace initiative, reconciliation or truth telling process” over the Gukurahundi Massacres he allegedly spearheaded in the 1980s. - https://nehandaradio.com/2021/02/26/revulsion-at-mnangagwa-hosting-highlanders-given-gukurahundi-role/

<ref name="Chamisa's bigwigs"> [https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-national-byo-207837.html Chamisa's bigwigs want Gift Siziba expelled from the party], ''Bulawayo 24'', Published: 21 August 2021 , Retrieved: 19 November 2021''

In '''August 2021''', it was reported ''Chamisa's bigwigs want Gift Siziba expelled from the party''. However there were no details of who attended the meeting nor were any reasons given.

While at UZ, Gift was the Students representative Council (SRC) President, '''2015 - 2017'''. <br/>

No information could be found on his Junior or High School , or any tertiary education .

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family .

'''Gift " Ostallos " Siviba''' in '''2021''' was the National Deputy spokesperson for the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance. He is a political scientist working in youth participation.

Gift "Ostallos" Siviba in 2021 was the National Deputy spokesperson for the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance. He is a political scientist working in youth participation.

Personal Details

Born:



Contact details:

Telephone: 0778 831 972

Email: giftsiziba93@gmail.com

http://www.ostallos.blogspot.com/

School / Education

MSc, International Relations, international law, University of Zimbabwe, 2015 - 2017

Phd, University of Johannesburg, underway in 2021.



Service / Career

While at UZ, Gift was the Students representative Council (SRC) President, 2015 - 2017.

T D International scholarships Administrator, Higher Life Foundation Econet, Sep 2015 - Oct 2021.

Secretary General, Movement for Democratic Change, May 2019 - Oct 2021.

National Deputy spokesperson, Movement for Democratic Change- Alliance, Oct 2021 - Present.



Events

In August 2021, it was reported Chamisa's bigwigs want Gift Siziba expelled from the party. However there were no details of who attended the meeting nor were any reasons given. <ref name="Chamisa's bigwigs"> Chamisa's bigwigs want Gift Siziba expelled from the party, Bulawayo 24, Published: 21 August 2021 , Retrieved: 19 November 2021

Further Reading

26 February 2021, An opposition activist has expressed revulsion at President Emmerson Mnangagwa hosting executives of Highlanders Football Club without “any historic peace initiative, reconciliation or truth telling process” over the Gukurahundi Massacres he allegedly spearheaded in the 1980s. - https://nehandaradio.com/2021/02/26/revulsion-at-mnangagwa-hosting-highlanders-given-gukurahundi-role/

5 February 2020, Gift ‘Ostallos’ Siziba, A National Constitution is about power, the use of power, curbing the abuse of power and regulation of power. - https://nehandaradio.com/2020/02/05/ostallos-siziba-amendments-of-shame-an-attempt-to-mutilate-democracy/

10 July 2021, MDC youth leader detained. MDC Youth Assembly secretary-general Gift Ostallos Siziba, has been detained on what his party claims are “trumped-up charges of incitement to commit public violence.” The charges arise from remarks he allegedly made at a rally in Glen Norah in Harare on Sunday. - https://nehandaradio.com/2019/07/10/mdc-youth-leader-detained/

27 August2016, Over 63 protestors from Friday’s #NERA demonstration in Harare including #Tajamuka leader Promise Mkwananzi and trade unionist Gift Ostallos Siziba were on Saturday remanded in custody to Monday for their bail hearing - https://nehandaradio.com/2016/08/27/protestors-fridays-nera-demo-remanded-custody/

19 November 2021, Zimbabwe Republic Police Disrupt Chamisa’s Rally In Nkayi MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba Thursday claimed that Chamisa was attacked in Nkayi on Wednesday. Siziba claimed:... - https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/11/19/zimbabwe-republic-police-disrupt-chamisas-rally-in-nkayi/