Difference between revisions of "Gift Tichaona Tsverere"

In July 2018, Gift Tichaona Tsverere was elected to Ward 22 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 3639 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 22 Chitungwiza Municipality with 3639 votes, beating Brezhnev Mushawatu of Zanu PF with 1679 votes, Fanuel Kamurendo of MDC-T with 563 votes, Cornelius Chabata, independent with 115 votes, Elton Mandduntu of PRC with 112 votes, Mutasa Godknows of BZA with 66 votes, and Josphat Chikosha of ZIPP with 66 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]