Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 25 Rushinga RDC with 1051 votes, beating Romeo Majoni of MDC Alliance with 139 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

