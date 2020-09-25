Difference between revisions of "Gilbert Dandawa"
In July 2018, Gilbert Dandawa was elected to Ward 18 Murewa RDC, as an independent, with 635 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 18 Murewa RDC with 635 votes, beating Wilson Muzirwi of Zanu-PF with 521 votes, Abigail Takawona of MDC-Alliance with 144 votes and Sacrifice Nyamvura of ZIM AFRICA PARTY with 14 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
