Difference between revisions of "Gilbert Gondo"

In July 2018, Gilbert Gondo was elected to Ward 9 Mwenezi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2066 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 9 Mwenezi RDC with 2066 votes, beating Sheunesu Bonda, independent with 453 votes and Mandi Judith Marange of MDC-Alliance with 81 votes. [1]

