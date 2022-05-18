In 2013, Gilbert Mushangazhike's son Busler, then aged 16, was playing football for Juventus in the South Africa junior league.<ref name="TS"/> He also has another son named Sizzla .<ref name="ND"/>

Gilbert Mushangazhike is a Zimbabwean football coach and retired footballer. He is the coach of Golden Eagles FC in the ZIFA Northern Region Soccer League.

Background

His father is Arthur Mushangazhike who was the first player to be called up to the national team from Division One and earned nine Warriors caps while playing for BAT Ramblers. Mushangazhike has a brother named Elwyn who died at his prime at the age of 23 in 1999.[1]

Children

In 2013, Gilbert Mushangazhike's son Busler, then aged 16, was playing football for Juventus in the South Africa junior league.[2] He also has another son named Sizzla.[3]

Marriage & Divorce

Mushangazhike was married to Mundy Chinyani for 15 years before divorcing.[3]





Maintenance

In 2012, his former wife, Mundy Chinyani, took him to court saying that he had neglected their two sons then aged 14 and 7 since 2010. Mushangazhike was ordered to pay $500 maintenance per month for the two children. He was also ordered to contribute 50% towards the minors’ school fees.

Chinyani had made an application for maintenance against Gilbert Mushangazhike seeking a $1 000 per month order for the two children after the latter abandoned his 15-year-old marriage and failed to support them.

She told the court she was running a small business, a hair salon, where she was realising between R3 000 to R4 000 per month.[3]

Education

Mushangazhike holds CAF B licence coaching badges, Uefa Class C and Holland Discovery International coaching badges.[4][5][2]

Career

He started his career at the now-defunct Fire Batteries, before moving to German side Emden Kickers in 1996. Mushangazhike then returned to zimbabwe and joined Blackpool in 1997, before being signed by South Africa’s Manning Rangers then coached by Gordon Igesund.[2]

During his time at Manning Rangers in South Africa, Mushangazhike scored 71 goals in 165 games.

Gilbert Mushangazhike left Manning Rangers halfway through the 2002/03 season for Chinese club Jiangsun Shuntian. He returned to South Africa from China in January 2008 and joined Orlando Pirates. Though he was approaching his 33rd birthday he scored five goals in 13 games during the second half of the 2007/08 season. The next season he scored three in 16 games before being loaned out to Mpumalanga Black Aces where he scored just once in the 2009/10 season.

Mushangazhike then left for Zimbabwe resurfacing in the lower divisions two years later. He played for DStv Rangers in Zimbabwe’s second division. Gilbert Mushangazhike also played for Power Master and Black Rhinos Football Club.

He was ranked the 11th best foreign striker by KickOff in 2015.[6]

Coaching

In November 2017, Gilbert Mushangazhike coach by Botswana Premiership club Black Forest F.C. Mushangazhike took over from Rapelang Tsatsilebe who had helped the team qualify into the top-flight league from First Division in 2016.

Prior to his appointment, he coached in Zimbabwe at a Division One side La Liga, Division Two team Al-Buraak FC and BN Academy.[5]

Gilbert Mushangazhike guided Black Forest to a top-four finish which gave them a ticket to play in the CAF Confederation Cup-qualifying Mascom Top Eight tournament.

He, however, stepped down at the end of the 2017-2018 season as the club was facing some financial challenges.

Mushangazhike was then handed a task to save Al-Buraak from relegation with only seven games. He guided ZIFA Northern Region Division One club Al-Buraak to safety despite taking charge in their last seven games.[7]

On 21 March 2022, Golden Eagles announced Mushangazhike as Joel Luphahla's replacement. Luphahla left the club by mutual consent.[8]

He had previously coached Golden Eagles in 2019 when the team were in Division Two. [9][10] Mushangazhike remained at the club as the developmental coach together with Philip Sithole who was appointed as his assistant when Luphaphla left.[11]