Difference between revisions of "Gilbert Mutubuki"

'''2018''' – elected to Ward 18 [[Chiredzi RDC]] with 2575 votes, beating [[Peter Marumbiwa]] of Zanu-PF with 1950 votes, [[Chenjerai Mundimo]] of ZIPP with 130 votes and [[Muzori Magora]] of PRC with 81 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

After the the University of Zimbabwe awarded Grace Mugabe a doctorate, Mutubuki released a press statement condemning the doctorate and promising to approach the courts for redress.<ref>[http://youngzim.com/zinasu-press-statement-not-doctor-grace-mugabe/ ZINASU Press Statement: You are not a Doctor Grace Mugabe], 'Young Zimbabwe', Published: 24 Sep 2014, Retrieved: 12 December 2014</ref>

No information could be found on his Junior or High School.

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

In '''July 2018''', he was elected to Ward 18 [[Chiredzi RDC]], for MDC-Alliance, with 2575 votes .

'''Gilbert Mutubuki''' was a Zimbabwean student leader, and president of the [[Zimbabwe National Students Union]] who is studying Political Science at the [[University of Zimbabwe]]. He assumed the post of President in ''' 2014 ''' and has since been in the limelight especially for his outspoken criticism of the doctorate awarded to the First Lady, Dr [[Grace Mugabe]] .

'''Gilbert Mutubuki''' is a Zimbabwean student leader, and president of the [[Zimbabwe National Students Union]] who is studying Political Science at the [[University of Zimbabwe]]. He assumed the post of President in 2014 and has since been in the limelight especially for his outspoken criticism of the doctorate awarded to the First Lady, Dr [[Grace Mugabe]].

