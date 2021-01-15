Difference between revisions of "Gilbert Thamsanqa Hadebe"

In July 2018, Gilbert Tamsanqa Hadebe was elected to Ward 39 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 4544 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 39 Harare Municipality with 4544 votes, beating Karikoga William Mushipe of Zanu PF with 1633 votes, Mativengerei Chimushonga of MDC-T with 938 votes, Andrew Hanyani of PRC with 119 votes and Kumbirai Fansiku of NCA with 90 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

