* 3 others with 250 votes or 0.97 percent.

* [[Jonas Msonza]] of MDC–N with 468 votes or 1.82 percent,

* '''Giles Mutsekwa''' of MDC–T with 3 851 votes or 15.01 percent,

* [[Micah Duru Reketai]] of Zanu PF with 9 336 votes or 36.38 percent,

* [[Arnold Tsunga]] of MDC–T with 11 757 votes or 45.81 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Dangamvura–Chikanga]]''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Giles Mutsekwa is a politician from Mutare.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutare North returned to Parliament:

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutare North returned to Parliament:

