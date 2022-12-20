Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Giles Mutsekwa"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Giles Mutsekwa''' is a politician from Mutare. ==Personal Details== No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family. ==School / Education== No infor...")
 
 
Line 18: Line 18:
 
* [[Oppah Muchinguri|Oppah Chamu Zvipange Muchinguri]] of Zanu PF with 5 564 votes,  
 
* [[Oppah Muchinguri|Oppah Chamu Zvipange Muchinguri]] of Zanu PF with 5 564 votes,  
 
* [[Justin Nyatoti]] of UP with 235 votes.
 
* [[Justin Nyatoti]] of UP with 235 votes.
 +
 +
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Dangamvura–Chikanga]]''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Arnold Tsunga]] of MDC–T with 11 757 votes or 45.81 percent,
 +
* [[Micah Duru Reketai]] of Zanu PF with 9 336 votes or 36.38 percent,
 +
* '''Giles Mutsekwa''' of MDC–T with 3 851 votes or 15.01 percent,
 +
* [[Jonas Msonza]] of MDC–N with 468 votes or 1.82 percent,
 +
* 3 others with 250 votes or 0.97 percent.
 +
'''Total''' '''25 662 votes'''
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==

Latest revision as of 09:09, 20 December 2022

Giles Mutsekwa is a politician from Mutare.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutare North returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 30 671 voters or 72.22 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutare North returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Dangamvura–Chikanga returned to Parliament:

  • Arnold Tsunga of MDC–T with 11 757 votes or 45.81 percent,
  • Micah Duru Reketai of Zanu PF with 9 336 votes or 36.38 percent,
  • Giles Mutsekwa of MDC–T with 3 851 votes or 15.01 percent,
  • Jonas Msonza of MDC–N with 468 votes or 1.82 percent,
  • 3 others with 250 votes or 0.97 percent.

Total 25 662 votes

Events

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Giles_Mutsekwa&oldid=121930"