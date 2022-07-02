Difference between revisions of "Giles Mutseyekwa"

Mutseyekwa, a retired major, died on the 27th of June 2022. He was ''' MDC-T ''' deputy national chairperson at the time of his death.

''' Giles Mutseyekwa ''' was a Zimbabwean politician and member of the ''' [[Movement for Democratic Change]] (MDC) ''' led by ''' [[Morgan Tsvangirai]] ''' . He was a co-Minister of Home Affairs in the Government of National Unity (GNU) which was established in 2009 and ended in 2013.

