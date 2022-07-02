Difference between revisions of "Giles Mutseyekwa"
[[File:Giles Mutseyekwa.jpg|thumb]]
Giles Mutseyekwa was a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) led by Morgan Tsvangirai . He was a co-Minister of Home Affairs in the Government of National Unity (GNU) which was established in 2009 and ended in 2013.
Mutseyekwa, a retired major, died on the 27th of June 2022. He was MDC-T deputy national chairperson at the time of his death.