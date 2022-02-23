In July 2018, Gilison Chitakunye was elected to Ward 6 Bindura RDC, for MDC Alliance with 2535 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Bindura RDC with 2535 votes, beating Shadreck Mafinda of Zanu PF with 2094 votes and Talent Dube of PRC with 107 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

