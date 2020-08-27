Gilmore Tee Moyo is Zimbabwean born TV Host, Content Producer, Fashion Facilitator, PR Consultant, Influencer & Radio Host. He is a Columnist for Zimbabwe's The Standard newspaper, Radio Host on South Africa's Cliff Central, Licensee for MTV Shuga, TV Host & Producer for a Pan-African conversational show called Thatha Wena, Brand Ambassador for Ster-Kinekor and a Mandela Washington Fellow.

He has done some works with the British Council, US Embassy, Edgars Stores, South African Menswear Week, Mozambique Fashion Week, Durban Fashion Fair, Zimbabwe Music Awards, Bulawayo Arts Awards and other platforms.

Background

He was born on 21 March 1990 and is the last born in a family of four.[1]

Education

He did his primary school education at McKeurtan School in Bulawayo. Gilmore speaks seven languages and holds qualifications in French and Development Studies.[1]

Career

Gilmore established Hunnar Management Agency in 2013 as a private limited company which specialises in PR services, events coordination and branding. The name Hunnar is a Persian word for talent and the agency's ultimate goal is to concentrate on people’s capabilities in bringing about a sustainable effect to what they naturally can do. Some of the agency's clients are Nobuntu, award-winning designer Brands — Ara Kani, Sanah Designs, Mbo Mahocs, Charmaine Fynn and Shadow by Sidumiso.

Hunnar Management Agency are the curators of the Intwasa Fashion Show, The Quality Assurance Workshops and iPop Up, amongst many. They also facilitate for Zimbabwean Fashion to access new local and international markets and have worked with South African Menswear Week, Mercedes Benz Africa Week, Tshwane Fashion Festival, Ekurhuleni Fashion Festival, Fashion Weekend Zimbabwe, HIFashion at Harare International Festival of the Arts and Durban Fashion Fair.

Gilmore is a familiar face at the Zimbabwe Music Awards where he guest presents and hosts the Red Carpet.[1] He has always been involved in the Global Arts and Culture industry since he was only sixteen. He has worked with International establishments like UNESCO and British Council. He has written for many magazines and his first radio gig was with Radio dialogue. Gilmore co-owns Deck magazine which he says would like to see be as in demand as international magazines GQ and Vogue. He co-founded Change-Zim along with Kudzanai Dube, the brand which helped establish his identity. He was one of the seven young African to attend the Global Youth Summit in the U.K and became involved with British Council’s Global Changemaker Network. In 2010 he set up an art initiative aimed at addressing stereotypes, prejudices and negative perceptions called “Peace of Art”, the project encourages young people to fight against racism, tribalism and social injustice.

In 2011 Gilmore attended the International summit in Germany, the following year he was selected as a youth ambassador by UNESCO and went on to facilitate the Euro-Africa Youth Summit held in Belgium. Through his travels across the globe Gilmore has met big names including Nicholas Cage, Emma Thompson, Melinda Gates and Jamie Oliver. [2] In 2014 he was in Senegal representing Action Aid International.

In 2014 he was said to have landed acting roles in two films Qiniso and Blueskyz.[3]

Achievements and Awards

In 2013 he was named one of the world’s most influential young people by UK Magazine - Eduzine.[2] He was nominated for Style icon of the year at the Zimbabwe Fashion Week Awards in 2013.[3]

In 2010 he was listed as one of the 6 Inspiring Young people from the Global Youth Summit 2009 that was held in England. This was after he was invited to Number 10 Downing Street where he met Former British Prime Minister - Gordon Brown.[4]

In 2015 he was nominated for the Community Leader Award at the IARS Research and Youth Leadership Awards 2015 which were held in London, United Kingdom in November that year.[5]

In 2014 a Nigerian magazine Remarkable30 founded by Nigerian social entrepreneur Yinka Brand, nominated Gilmore as one of 30 remarkable young African “doers” under the age of 30.[6] In July 2016 he was appointed as brand ambassador for TZM Fashion House by Thembani Mubochwa.[7]





Videos

Thatha Wena Season 1 PROMO













