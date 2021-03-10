Over the years, Genius Kadungure popularly known as Ginimbi bought expensive cars and announced their acquisition.

At the time of his death, he was awaiting the arrival of a Lamborghini Aventador. Here is a list of Ginimbi's Cars:

Rolls-Royce Ghost (2016 model)

Rolls Royce Ghost Exterior

Specs

Fuel consumption: 10.5 – 17.3 L/100km

Engine: 6,6 l V12

Power: 563 hp @ 5,250 rpm (420 kW)

Torque: 575 lb·ft @ 1,500 – 5,000 rpm (780 N·m)

Induction: Turbocharged

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Drivetrain: RWD[1]

Rolls-Royce Ghost (2020 model)

Rolls Royce 2020

Specs

Engine: 6,6 l V12

Power: 563 hp @ 5,250 rpm (420 kW)

Torque: 605 lb·ft @ 1,600 – 4,750 rpm (820 N·m)

Induction: Turbocharged

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Drivetrain: RWD[2]

Rolls-Royce Wraith (involved in his fatal crash)

Ginimbi's Rolls-Royce Wraith

Ginimbi bought the car in 2016 for US$350 000. The Wraith is a 4 seat coupé based on the chassis of the Rolls-Royce Ghost. The car has a monstrous 6,592 cc engine, V12 twin turbo and 8 speed automatic transmission. The name Wraith comes from an old Scottish word meaning image of a Ghost or Spirit.[3]

Ginimbi's Rolls Royce Wraith was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit, veering off the road to hit a tree and bursting into flames almost instantly. Ginimbi’s friends, Michell Amuli popularly known as Moana, Limumba Karim and Alicha Adams were burnt beyond recognition in the accident.[4]

Following the accident, enraged Zimbabweans rushed to the Rolls-Royce page, demanding answers as to how the Wraith, an epitome of safety and class, particularly among the few affluent Zimbabweans, could not have sustained the crash.[5]