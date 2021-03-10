Difference between revisions of "Ginimbi Cars List"
Over the years, Genius Kadungure popularly known as Ginimbi bought expensive cars and announced their acquisition.
At the time of his death, he was awaiting the arrival of a Lamborghini Aventador. Here is a list of Ginimbi's Cars:
Rolls-Royce Ghost (2016 model)
Specs
- Fuel consumption: 10.5 – 17.3 L/100km
- Engine: 6,6 l V12
- Power: 563 hp @ 5,250 rpm (420 kW)
- Torque: 575 lb·ft @ 1,500 – 5,000 rpm (780 N·m)
- Induction: Turbocharged
- Transmission: 8-speed automatic
- Drivetrain: RWD[1]
Rolls-Royce Ghost (2020 model)
Specs
- Engine: 6,6 l V12
- Power: 563 hp @ 5,250 rpm (420 kW)
- Torque: 605 lb·ft @ 1,600 – 4,750 rpm (820 N·m)
- Induction: Turbocharged
- Transmission: 8-speed automatic
- Drivetrain: RWD[2]
Rolls-Royce Wraith (involved in his fatal crash)
Ginimbi bought the car in 2016 for US$350 000. The Wraith is a 4 seat coupé based on the chassis of the Rolls-Royce Ghost. The car has a monstrous 6,592 cc engine, V12 twin turbo and 8 speed automatic transmission. The name Wraith comes from an old Scottish word meaning image of a Ghost or Spirit.[3]
Ginimbi's Rolls Royce Wraith was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit, veering off the road to hit a tree and bursting into flames almost instantly. Ginimbi’s friends, Michell Amuli popularly known as Moana, Limumba Karim and Alicha Adams were burnt beyond recognition in the accident.[4]
Following the accident, enraged Zimbabweans rushed to the Rolls-Royce page, demanding answers as to how the Wraith, an epitome of safety and class, particularly among the few affluent Zimbabweans, could not have sustained the crash.[5]
