Four driving modes are accessible at the turn of a dial. Comfort optimises the chassis and drivetrain for luxurious cruising, while Sport mode retunes the engine for a more dynamic response – with the variable exhaust valve adjusting the character of the exhaust note to match. A Custom mode allows you to configure your own settings for future use.<ref name="IH">Sharon Chirisa, [https://iharare.com/ginimbi-buys-new-bentley/ VIDEO: What January Disease?…. Ginimbi Buys New Bentley Continental GT], ''iHarare'', Published: January 8, 2020, Retrieved: March 10, 2021</ref>
Over the years, Genius Kadungure popularly known as Ginimbi bought expensive cars and announced their acquisition.
At the time of his death, he was awaiting the arrival of a Lamborghini Aventador. Here is a list of Ginimbi's Cars:
Rolls-Royce Ghost (2016 model)
Specs
- Fuel consumption: 10.5 – 17.3 L/100km
- Engine: 6,6 l V12
- Power: 563 hp @ 5,250 rpm (420 kW)
- Torque: 575 lb·ft @ 1,500 – 5,000 rpm (780 N·m)
- Induction: Turbocharged
- Transmission: 8-speed automatic
- Drivetrain: RWD[1]
Rolls-Royce Ghost (2020 model)
Specs
- Engine: 6,6 l V12
- Power: 563 hp @ 5,250 rpm (420 kW)
- Torque: 605 lb·ft @ 1,600 – 4,750 rpm (820 N·m)
- Induction: Turbocharged
- Transmission: 8-speed automatic
- Drivetrain: RWD[2]
Rolls-Royce Wraith (involved in his fatal crash)
Ginimbi bought the car in 2016 for US$350 000. The Wraith is a 4 seat coupé based on the chassis of the Rolls-Royce Ghost. The car has a monstrous 6,592 cc engine, V12 twin turbo and 8 speed automatic transmission. The name Wraith comes from an old Scottish word meaning image of a Ghost or Spirit.[3]
Ginimbi's Rolls Royce Wraith was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit, veering off the road to hit a tree and bursting into flames almost instantly. Ginimbi’s friends, Michell Amuli popularly known as Moana, Limumba Karim and Alicha Adams were burnt beyond recognition in the accident.[4]
Following the accident, enraged Zimbabweans rushed to the Rolls-Royce page, demanding answers as to how the Wraith, an epitome of safety and class, particularly among the few affluent Zimbabweans, could not have sustained the crash.[5]
Bentley Continental GT W12 (2020 model)
Ginimbi bought the Bentley Continental GT W12 (2020 model) in 2020.
Specs
According to the Bentley site, the vehicle boasts a new 6.0-litre W12 engine and an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, for smooth, fast and efficient gear changes.
The Bentley can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds (0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds) and deliver a phenomenal top speed of 207 mph (333 km/h).
Four driving modes are accessible at the turn of a dial. Comfort optimises the chassis and drivetrain for luxurious cruising, while Sport mode retunes the engine for a more dynamic response – with the variable exhaust valve adjusting the character of the exhaust note to match. A Custom mode allows you to configure your own settings for future use.[6]
Ginimbi also owned other Bentleys. Here is the list of Bentleys owned by Ginimbi:
- Bentley Continental GT (2014 model)
- Bentley Continental GT W12 (2020 model);
- Bentley Bentayga;
- Bentley Mulsanne[7]
