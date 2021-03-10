Ginimbi also owned other Bentleys. Here is the list of Bentleys owned by Ginimbi:

Over the years, Genius Kadungure popularly known as Ginimbi bought expensive cars and announced their acquisition.

At the time of his death, he was awaiting the arrival of a Lamborghini Aventador. Here is a list of Ginimbi's Cars:

Rolls-Royce Ghost (2016 model)

Rolls Royce Ghost Exterior

Specs

Fuel consumption: 10.5 – 17.3 L/100km

Engine: 6,6 l V12

Power: 563 hp @ 5,250 rpm (420 kW)

Torque: 575 lb·ft @ 1,500 – 5,000 rpm (780 N·m)

Induction: Turbocharged

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Drivetrain: RWD[1]

Rolls-Royce Ghost (2020 model)

Rolls Royce 2020

Specs

Engine: 6,6 l V12

Power: 563 hp @ 5,250 rpm (420 kW)

Torque: 605 lb·ft @ 1,600 – 4,750 rpm (820 N·m)

Induction: Turbocharged

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Drivetrain: RWD[2]

Rolls-Royce Wraith (involved in his fatal crash)

Ginimbi's Rolls-Royce Wraith

Ginimbi bought the car in 2016 for US$350 000. The Wraith is a 4 seat coupé based on the chassis of the Rolls-Royce Ghost. The car has a monstrous 6,592 cc engine, V12 twin turbo and 8 speed automatic transmission. The name Wraith comes from an old Scottish word meaning image of a Ghost or Spirit.[3]

Ginimbi's Rolls Royce Wraith was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit, veering off the road to hit a tree and bursting into flames almost instantly. Ginimbi’s friends, Michell Amuli popularly known as Moana, Limumba Karim and Alicha Adams were burnt beyond recognition in the accident.[4]

Following the accident, enraged Zimbabweans rushed to the Rolls-Royce page, demanding answers as to how the Wraith, an epitome of safety and class, particularly among the few affluent Zimbabweans, could not have sustained the crash.[5]

Bentley Continental GT W12 (2020 model)

Ginimbi's Bentley Continental GT W12 (2020 model) being offloaded

Ginimbi bought the Bentley Continental GT W12 (2020 model) in 2020.

Specs

According to the Bentley site, the vehicle boasts a new 6.0-litre W12 engine and an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, for smooth, fast and efficient gear changes.

The Bentley can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds (0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds) and deliver a phenomenal top speed of 207 mph (333 km/h).

Four driving modes are accessible at the turn of a dial. Comfort optimises the chassis and drivetrain for luxurious cruising, while Sport mode retunes the engine for a more dynamic response – with the variable exhaust valve adjusting the character of the exhaust note to match. A Custom mode allows you to configure your own settings for future use.[6]

Ginimbi also owned other Bentleys. Here is the list of Bentleys owned by Ginimbi:

Bentley Continental GT (2014 model)

Bentley Continental GT W12 (2020 model);

Bentley Bentayga;

Bentley Mulsanne[7]