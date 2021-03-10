|description= Over the years, Genius Kadungure popularly known as Ginimbi bought expensive cars and announced their acquisition. At the time of his death, he was awaiting the arrival of a Lamborghini Aventador. Here is a list of Ginimbi's Cars

In a 2018 video, Ginimbi shows off a Range Rover SVR 2018 model.

The Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster has a 6.5-litre V12 engine. It also has power of 30kW to 544kW at 8400rpm, 150rpm higher than the previous droptop Aventador.

Ginimbi owned a Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster. In a videos shared on social media, Ginimbi is seen braggingly revving the 2019 Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster drawing everybody's undivided attention. Documentary evidence showed that Ginimbi parted with US$605 213 for the Lamborghini, including ZIMRA's duty.

The car has a twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 engine with no less than 661 hp and 560 lb-ft (760 Nm) of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels courtesy of a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that results in a 0-62 mph (100 km/h) time of 3.0-seconds and a 203 mph (325 km/h) top speed.

Rolls-Royce Ghost (2016 model)

Rolls Royce Ghost Exterior

Specs

Fuel consumption: 10.5 – 17.3 L/100km

Engine: 6,6 l V12

Power: 563 hp @ 5,250 rpm (420 kW)

Torque: 575 lb·ft @ 1,500 – 5,000 rpm (780 N·m)

Induction: Turbocharged

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Drivetrain: RWD[1]

Rolls-Royce Ghost (2020 model)

Rolls Royce 2020

Specs

Engine: 6,6 l V12

Power: 563 hp @ 5,250 rpm (420 kW)

Torque: 605 lb·ft @ 1,600 – 4,750 rpm (820 N·m)

Induction: Turbocharged

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Drivetrain: RWD[2]

Rolls-Royce Wraith (involved in his fatal crash)

Ginimbi's Rolls-Royce Wraith

Ginimbi bought the car in 2016 for US$350 000. The Wraith is a 4 seat coupé based on the chassis of the Rolls-Royce Ghost. The car has a monstrous 6,592 cc engine, V12 twin turbo and 8 speed automatic transmission. The name Wraith comes from an old Scottish word meaning image of a Ghost or Spirit.[3]

Ginimbi's Rolls Royce Wraith was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit, veering off the road to hit a tree and bursting into flames almost instantly. Ginimbi’s friends, Michell Amuli popularly known as Moana, Limumba Karim and Alicha Adams were burnt beyond recognition in the accident.[4]

Following the accident, enraged Zimbabweans rushed to the Rolls-Royce page, demanding answers as to how the Wraith, an epitome of safety and class, particularly among the few affluent Zimbabweans, could not have sustained the crash.[5]

Bentley Continental GT W12 (2020 model)

Ginimbi's Bentley Continental GT W12 (2020 model) being offloaded

Ginimbi bought the Bentley Continental GT W12 (2020 model) in 2020.

Specs

According to the Bentley site, the vehicle boasts a new 6.0-litre W12 engine and an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, for smooth, fast and efficient gear changes.

The Bentley can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds (0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds) and deliver a phenomenal top speed of 207 mph (333 km/h).

Four driving modes are accessible at the turn of a dial. Comfort optimises the chassis and drivetrain for luxurious cruising, while Sport mode retunes the engine for a more dynamic response – with the variable exhaust valve adjusting the character of the exhaust note to match. A Custom mode allows you to configure your own settings for future use.[6]

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) pounced on his home and seized his Bentley Continental GT motor vehicle after they claimed its import duty was irregular. Police officers from the Vehicle Theft Squad besieged his Domboshava residence on January 11, 2020 and informed him that they had instructions to seize the vehicle as it had not paid the requisite customs duty and value-added tax (VAT).

He responded with a court application seeking an “interdict prohibiting the first respondent (Zimra) and her officers from seizing or embargoing my vehicle on the basis that the duty paid was insufficient without first seeking an order from this court to that effect.”[7]

Ginimbi also owned other Bentleys. Here is the list of Bentleys owned by Ginimbi:

Bentley Continental GT (2014 model)

Bentley Continental GT W12 (2020 model);

Bentley Bentayga;

Bentley Mulsanne[8]

Ferrari 488 Spider

Ginimbi sitting on his Ferrari 488 Spider

In 2020, Ginimbi shared a video via his Instagram page of himself buying a two-seater $350,000 ‘Ferrari 488 Spider’ sports car.[7][9]

Specs

The car has a twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 engine with no less than 661 hp and 560 lb-ft (760 Nm) of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels courtesy of a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that results in a 0-62 mph (100 km/h) time of 3.0-seconds and a 203 mph (325 km/h) top speed.

Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster

Ginimbi standing in front of his Lamborghini

Ginimbi owned a Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster. In a videos shared on social media, Ginimbi is seen braggingly revving the 2019 Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster drawing everybody’s undivided attention. Documentary evidence showed that Ginimbi parted with US$605 213 for the Lamborghini, including ZIMRA’s duty.[10]

Specs

The Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster has a 6.5-litre V12 engine. It also has power of 30kW to 544kW at 8400rpm, 150rpm higher than the previous droptop Aventador.

Ranger Rover SVR 2018

Ginimbi owned a wide range of Range Rover vehicles which include:

Range Rover Vogue Autobiography (2019 model)

Range Rover Sport SVR (2019 model)

Range Rover Sport Lumma (2017 model);

Range Rover Sport (2018 model)

Range Rover Velar (2018 model)[8]

In a 2018 video, Ginimbi shows off a Range Rover SVR 2018 model. Watch the video of Ginimbi below:

Ginimbi "My Guy" Shows off his Latest Toy - Range Rover SVR 2018

Mercedes

Ginimbi owned a wide range of Mercedes vehicles which include:

Mercedes G Wagon Brabus (2016 model)

Mercedes G Wagon G63 (2020 model)

Mercedes-Benz S Class (2014 model)

Mercedes-Benz S Class (2019 model).