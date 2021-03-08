[[File: Genius - ginimbi - rural-mansion .jpg|thumb|Ginimbi's Domboshava Mansion]] '''[[Ginimbi]]'s''' two-storey mansion in [[Domboshava]] was built on four acres of land. The mansion has a glass door emblazoned with a Versace logo.

Ginimbi's two-storey mansion in Domboshava was built on four acres of land. The mansion has a glass door emblazoned with a Versace logo.

Ownership

According to State papers, Zodwa Mkandla and Ginimbi were co-owners of the Domboshava mansion. A 2018 court record revealed that Zodwa Mkandla also claims ownership of the house.

These ownership details were leaked in court as Zodwa sought to retrieve lost property worth $60 000 at the mansion.

In the court case, the State detailed that Zodwa lost the property at her Domboshava mansion to one of her security personnel, a man identified as Justice Jasi. Zodwa and Ginimbi never categorically stated their marital status despite speculation and rumours that the two were married under Marriage Act which will entitle them to dual ownership of properties.[1]

Location

The mansion is located in Nyamande Village under Chief Chinhamora in Domboshava.

Rooms

The mansion has six bedrooms, a fully equipped gym and a 14-seater state-of-the-art cinema.

The ground floor has a large kitchen, a lounge, a small ‘‘reception’’, gym, cinema, guest bedrooms and an entire guest wing which is separated from the main house by a series of garages.

A few metres off the front door into the house is a flight of stairs leading to more bedrooms including the master bedroom and what was Genius Kadungure’s private office.

Each of the six bedrooms has en suite bathrooms and king-size beds as well as lush carpeting and striking décor. Each bedroom also includes big-screen LED TVs and Wi-Fi access.

The master bedroom has a king-size bed in the middle of the room which is laid down with a carpet. On one wall is a large TV while the ceiling has blue and red-coloured lights that give the room a calming effect. The gardens include all-weather basketball and tennis courts. A fish pond sits in the middle of the lawns and flowerbeds. [2]

Pictures

Ginimbi's Domboshava Mansion

Ginimbi's Domboshava Mansion

Ginimbi's Domboshava Mansion Aerial View

Ginimbi's Domboshava Mansion Front