|description= The details surrounding the last will and testament of Genius Ginimbi Kadungure

According to the will, Ginimbi's father Anderson Kadungure is entitled to 10 percent of funds generated in the trust while Ginimbi’s sisters [[Nelia Kadungure |Nelia]] and Juliet will get 60 percent and 30 percent respectively.

According to the will, Ginimbi's father Anderson Kadungure is entitled to 10 percent of funds generated in the trust while Ginimbi’s sisters [[Nelia|Nelia Kadungure ]] and Juliet will get 60 percent and 30 percent respectively.

He also placed the bulk of the assets including the [[Domboshava]] Mansion, cars, and companies under the Genius Kadungure Trust. The mansion will be converted into a hotel which will operate under the trust.

He also placed the bulk of the assets including the [[Domboshava]] Mansion, cars, and companies under the Genius Kadungure Trust. The mansion will be converted into a hotel which will operate under the trust.

[[File:Ginimbi_Will_Beneficiaries.jpg|thumb|right|Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s former wife Zodwa Mkandla (right) and Kadungure family members, who included the deceased businessman’s father Mr Anderson Kadungure (second from right)and sisters Nelia (in red dress) and Juliet]]

[[File:Ginimbi_Will_Beneficiaries.jpg|thumb|right|Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s former wife Zodwa Mkandla (right) and Kadungure family members, who included the deceased businessman’s father Mr Anderson Kadungure (second from right)and sisters Nelia (in red dress) and Juliet]]

Ginimbi's relatives and possible beneficiaries of his estate unanimously accepted an unsigned will , which was filed at the Master of [[High Court]]. The people included his father and his two sisters, Ms. [[Zodwa Mkandla]] and Mr. Nomatter Zinyengere who had registered Ginimbi’s estate and filed the will that was not signed.

Ginimbi's relatives and possible beneficiaries of his estate unanimously accepted an unsigned will which was filed at the Master of [[High Court]]. The people included his father and his two sisters, Ms. [[Zodwa Mkandla]] and Mr. Nomatter Zinyengere who had registered Ginimbi’s estate and filed the will that was not signed.

'''Genius Kadungure''' popularly known as '''Ginimbi''' left an unsigned will. Following news of Ginimbi's death, the majority of [[Zimbabwe]]ans and fans of the late businessman and socialite were eager to see who would inherit his vast estate.

'''Genius Kadungure''' popularly known as '''Ginimbi''' left an unsigned will. Following news of Ginimbi's death, a majority of [[Zimbabwe]]ans and fans of the late businessman and socialite were eager to see who would inherit his vast estate.

Genius Kadungure popularly known as Ginimbi left an unsigned will. Following news of Ginimbi's death, the majority of Zimbabweans and fans of the late businessman and socialite were eager to see who would inherit his vast estate.

Background

Ginimbi's relatives and possible beneficiaries of his estate unanimously accepted an unsigned will, which was filed at the Master of High Court. The people included his father and his two sisters, Ms. Zodwa Mkandla and Mr. Nomatter Zinyengere who had registered Ginimbi’s estate and filed the will that was not signed.

Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s former wife Zodwa Mkandla (right) and Kadungure family members, who included the deceased businessman’s father Mr Anderson Kadungure (second from right)and sisters Nelia (in red dress) and Juliet

The Master of High Court appointed Ms. Patricia Darangwa as the executor in terms of the will.

The custodians of the unsigned will, Ranros Estate Administrators, wrote a cover letter seeking the speedy acceptance of the unsigned document as the actual last will and testament for the distribution of the estate.

They argued that some of Kadungure’s companies in Botswana had stopped operating since that country requires an estate to be reported to the authorities before operations can resume.

Part of the letter reads:

The deceased died before signing his last will and testament. We are therefore kindly asking your office to urgently convene a meeting with all beneficiaries so that you can accept the will and issue the court sealed letters of administration. The deceased had a running business in Botswana and it stopped operations on November 9, 2020. The laws of that country require the estate to be reported to the Master of High Court within 14 days so that operations will resume. The major fear of the beneficiaries is that the business partners of the deceased in Botswana might take advantage and vandalise the assets of the deceased.

The will shows that Kadungure owned the Domboshava mansion, a company called Infinity Gas, an undisclosed fleet of vehicles, and several other companies.

Details Of The Will

Ginimbi left his Lamborghini to a friend known as Kit Kat.

He also placed the bulk of the assets including the Domboshava Mansion, cars, and companies under the Genius Kadungure Trust. The mansion will be converted into a hotel which will operate under the trust.

According to the will, Ginimbi's father Anderson Kadungure is entitled to 10 percent of funds generated in the trust while Ginimbi’s sisters Nelia and Juliet will get 60 percent and 30 percent respectively.

Ginimbi also left another vehicle to his uncle Mr. Michael Mubaiwa.[1]

Will Beneficiaries

Anderson Kadungure (father)

Nelia Kadungure (sister)

Juliet Kadungure (sister)

Kit Kat real name Tinashe (friend) [2]

Michael Mubaiwa (uncle)[3]