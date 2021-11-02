(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)

* '''Giraffe''' - Family Giraffidae - ''Giraffa giraffa'' - see [[Facts on Zimbabwe Animals]]. * '''Giraffe''' - Family Giraffidae - ''Giraffa giraffa'' - see [[Facts on Zimbabwe Animals]].

− + [[File:Hwange Giraffe Waterhole.jpg|thumb|Hwange Giraffe Waterhole]]

− * [[ + * [[Giraffe Petroglyph]] - national monument.

+ * [[Nswatugi Cave]] - rock paintings, ''Three iconic shaded polychrome giraffe are amongst the best in Zimbabwe''.

+ * [[Inanke Cave]] - rock paintings, ''Peter Garlake believed one yellow and white giraffe is the finest animal painting in Zimbabwe.''

+ * [[John Eppel]] - ''has published 20 books, one of which has been translated into French (The giraffe man)''

+ * [[Zimbabwe Monuments, Galleries And Museums]] -

+ * [[ Giraffe Petroglyph at Mtetengwe]]

+ * [[The Giraffe]] Tanga went on to form the band [[Giraffe]] with high-flying producer, [[Bothwell Nyamhondera]].

+ [[Category:Tourism]]

[[Category:Tourism]] [[Category:Tourism]]