Revision as of 15:04, 2 November 2021
Do you want:
- Giraffe - Family Giraffidae - Giraffa giraffa - see Facts on Zimbabwe Animals.
- Giraffe Petroglyph - national monument.
- Nswatugi Cave - rock paintings, Three iconic shaded polychrome giraffe are amongst the best in Zimbabwe.
- Inanke Cave - rock paintings, Peter Garlake believed one yellow and white giraffe is the finest animal painting in Zimbabwe.
- John Eppel - has published 20 books, one of which has been translated into French (The giraffe man)
- Zimbabwe Monuments, Galleries And Museums -
- Giraffe Petroglyph at Mtetengwe
- The Giraffe Tanga went on to form the band Giraffe with high-flying producer, Bothwell Nyamhondera.