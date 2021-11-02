Pindula

Do you want:
 
* '''Giraffe''' - Family Giraffidae - ''Giraffa giraffa'' - see [[Facts on Zimbabwe Animals]].
 
[[File:Hwange Giraffe Waterhole.jpg|thumb|Hwange Giraffe Waterhole]]
* [[Giraffe Petroglyph]] -  national monument.
* [[Nswatugi Cave]] - rock paintings, ''Three iconic shaded polychrome giraffe are amongst the best in Zimbabwe''.
* [[Inanke Cave]] - rock paintings, ''Peter Garlake believed one yellow and white giraffe is the finest animal painting in Zimbabwe.''
* [[John Eppel]] - ''has published 20 books, one of which has been translated into French (The giraffe man)''
* [[Zimbabwe Monuments, Galleries And Museums]] -
* [[Giraffe Petroglyph at Mtetengwe]]
* [[The Giraffe]] Tanga went on to form the band [[Giraffe]] with high-flying producer, [[Bothwell Nyamhondera]].
  
  
[[Category:Tourism]]
[[Category:Wildlife]]
[[Category:Tourism]]
[[Category:Wildlife]]
[[Category:Tourism]]
Revision as of 15:04, 2 November 2021

Do you want:

Hwange Giraffe Waterhole
