Difference between revisions of "Giraffe"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 3:
|Line 3:
[[File:Hwange Giraffe Waterhole.jpg|thumb|Hwange Giraffe Waterhole]]
[[File:Hwange Giraffe Waterhole.jpg|thumb|Hwange Giraffe Waterhole]]
* [[Giraffe Petroglyph]] - national monument.
* [[Giraffe Petroglyph]] - national monument.
|−
* [[Nswatugi Cave]] - rock paintings, ''Three iconic shaded polychrome giraffe are amongst the best in Zimbabwe''.
|+
* [[Nswatugi Cave]] - rock paintings, ''Three iconic shaded polychrome giraffe are amongst the best in Zimbabwe''.
|−
* [[Inanke Cave]] - rock paintings, ''Peter Garlake believed one yellow and white giraffe is the finest animal painting in Zimbabwe.''
|+
* [[Inanke Cave]] - rock paintings, ''Peter Garlake believed one yellow and white giraffe is the finest animal painting in Zimbabwe.''
* [[John Eppel]] - ''has published 20 books, one of which has been translated into French (The giraffe man)''
* [[John Eppel]] - ''has published 20 books, one of which has been translated into French (The giraffe man)''
|−
|+
|−
|+
[[Zimbabwe Monuments, Galleries And Museums]].
|−
|Line 22:
|Line 21:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:Tourism]]
[[Category:Tourism]]
[[Category:Wildlife]]
[[Category:Wildlife]]
Latest revision as of 15:14, 2 November 2021
Do you want:
- Giraffe - Family Giraffidae - Giraffa giraffa - see Facts on Zimbabwe Animals.
- Giraffe Petroglyph - national monument.
- Nswatugi Cave - rock art paintings, Three iconic shaded polychrome giraffe are amongst the best in Zimbabwe.
- Inanke Cave - rock art paintings, Peter Garlake believed one yellow and white giraffe is the finest animal painting in Zimbabwe.
- John Eppel - has published 20 books, one of which has been translated into French (The giraffe man)