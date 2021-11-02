Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Giraffe"

Page Discussion
 
(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 3: Line 3:
 
[[File:Hwange Giraffe Waterhole.jpg|thumb|Hwange Giraffe Waterhole]]
 
[[File:Hwange Giraffe Waterhole.jpg|thumb|Hwange Giraffe Waterhole]]
 
* [[Giraffe Petroglyph]] -  national monument.
 
* [[Giraffe Petroglyph]] -  national monument.
* [[Nswatugi Cave]] - rock paintings, ''Three iconic shaded polychrome giraffe are amongst the best in Zimbabwe''.
+
* [[Nswatugi Cave]] - rock art paintings, ''Three iconic shaded polychrome giraffe are amongst the best in Zimbabwe''.
* [[Inanke Cave]] - rock paintings, ''Peter Garlake believed one yellow and white giraffe is the finest animal painting in Zimbabwe.''  
+
* [[Inanke Cave]] - rock art paintings, ''Peter Garlake believed one yellow and white giraffe is the finest animal painting in Zimbabwe.''  
 
* [[John Eppel]] - ''has published 20 books, one of which has been translated into French (The giraffe man)''
 
* [[John Eppel]] - ''has published 20 books, one of which has been translated into French (The giraffe man)''
* [[Zimbabwe Monuments, Galleries And Museums]] -
+
 
* [[Giraffe Petroglyph at Mtetengwe]]
+
See [[Zimbabwe Monuments, Galleries And Museums]]. <br/>
* [[The Giraffe]] Tanga went on to form the band [[Giraffe]] with high-flying producer, [[Bothwell Nyamhondera]].  
 
  
  
Line 22: Line 21:
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 
[[Category:Tourism]]
 
[[Category:Wildlife]]
 
[[Category:Tourism]]
 
[[Category:Wildlife]]
 
[[Category:Tourism]]
 
[[Category:Wildlife]]
 
  
 
[[Category:Tourism]]
 
[[Category:Tourism]]
 
[[Category:Wildlife]]
 
[[Category:Wildlife]]

Latest revision as of 15:14, 2 November 2021

Do you want:

Hwange Giraffe Waterhole
  • Giraffe Petroglyph - national monument.
  • Nswatugi Cave - rock art paintings, Three iconic shaded polychrome giraffe are amongst the best in Zimbabwe.
  • Inanke Cave - rock art paintings, Peter Garlake believed one yellow and white giraffe is the finest animal painting in Zimbabwe.
  • John Eppel - has published 20 books, one of which has been translated into French (The giraffe man)

See Zimbabwe Monuments, Galleries And Museums.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Giraffe&oldid=111768"