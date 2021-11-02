* [[Nswatugi Cave]] - rock art paintings, ''Three iconic shaded polychrome giraffe are amongst the best in Zimbabwe''.

* [[Nswatugi Cave]] - rock paintings, ''Three iconic shaded polychrome giraffe are amongst the best in Zimbabwe''.

* [[Inanke Cave]] - rock art paintings, ''Peter Garlake believed one yellow and white giraffe is the finest animal painting in Zimbabwe.''

* [[Inanke Cave]] - rock paintings, ''Peter Garlake believed one yellow and white giraffe is the finest animal painting in Zimbabwe.''

* [[John Eppel]] - ''has published 20 books, one of which has been translated into French (The giraffe man)''