See [[Zimbabwe Monuments, Galleries And Museums]]. <br/>
 
See [[Wildlife, Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
  
  

Hwange Giraffe Waterhole
  • Giraffe Petroglyph - national monument.
  • Nswatugi Cave - rock art paintings, Three iconic shaded polychrome giraffe are amongst the best in Zimbabwe.
  • Inanke Cave - rock art paintings, Peter Garlake believed one yellow and white giraffe is the finest animal painting in Zimbabwe.
  • John Eppel - has published 20 books, one of which has been translated into French (The giraffe man)

See Zimbabwe Monuments, Galleries And Museums.
See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.

