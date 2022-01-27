Difference between revisions of "Giraffe"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 8:
|Line 8:
See [[Zimbabwe Monuments, Galleries And Museums]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Monuments, Galleries And Museums]]. <br/>
|−
|+
Latest revision as of 11:13, 27 January 2022
Do you want:
- Giraffe - Family Giraffidae - Giraffa giraffa - see Facts on Zimbabwe Animals.
- Giraffe Petroglyph - national monument.
- Nswatugi Cave - rock art paintings, Three iconic shaded polychrome giraffe are amongst the best in Zimbabwe.
- Inanke Cave - rock art paintings, Peter Garlake believed one yellow and white giraffe is the finest animal painting in Zimbabwe.
- John Eppel - has published 20 books, one of which has been translated into French (The giraffe man)
See Zimbabwe Monuments, Galleries And Museums.
See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.