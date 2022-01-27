See [[Wildlife, Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

See [[Zimbabwe Monuments, Galleries And Museums]]. <br/>

See [[Zimbabwe Monuments, Galleries And Museums]]. <br/>

Do you want:

Giraffe - Family Giraffidae - Giraffa giraffa - see Facts on Zimbabwe Animals.

Hwange Giraffe Waterhole

Giraffe Petroglyph - national monument.

Nswatugi Cave - rock art paintings, Three iconic shaded polychrome giraffe are amongst the best in Zimbabwe .

. Inanke Cave - rock art paintings, Peter Garlake believed one yellow and white giraffe is the finest animal painting in Zimbabwe.

John Eppel - has published 20 books, one of which has been translated into French (The giraffe man)

See Zimbabwe Monuments, Galleries And Museums.

See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.

