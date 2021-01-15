Difference between revisions of "Girisoti Mandere"

In July 2018, Girisoti Mandere was elected to Ward 45 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 7324 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 45 Harare Municipality with 7324 votes, beating Farayi Murapa of Zanu PF with 2218 votes, Tsvetai Takura of MDC-T with 531 votes, Anesu Nyamukondiwa, independent with 229 votes, Tendayi Kayemba of PRC with 190 votes, Luckmore Trust Mugari, independent with 175 votes, Ngqabutho Prosper Khumalo of NPF with 84 votes and Georgina Mandaza of ZIPP with 53 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

