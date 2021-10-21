Girls' College(Girls' College Bulawayo) is an all-female high school located in Bulawayo, in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province. It was founded in 1982



Location

(September 2021)

Address: 62 Livingstone Road, Suburbs, Bulawayo.

Telephone: +263 (0) 29 2258 118, +263 (0) 29 2258 119.

Cell:

Email: adminsec@girlscol.co.zw, gcpr@girlscol.co.zw, bursar@girlscol.co.zw

Web: https://girlscollegebulawayo.org/



History

Girls' College Bulawayo was founded in 1982.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Girls' College is an Association of Trust Schools.

Accounts

Art

Business Administration

Business Studies

Computer Science

Economics

English & English Literature

Environmental Management

French

Geography

Home Economics

History

Mathematics

Ndebele

Physical Education

The Sciences

Travel and Tourism

Sports The College has a six-lane/25 metre Swimming Pool, seven all-weather Tennis Courts, two Basketball courts, two all-weather Netball Courts, a Volleyball Court and a grassed field which can carry three Hockey fields or a 400 metre Athletics track. Squash takes place at the nearby Squash Courts and golf at the local golf club. The College also makes use of the artificial turf for Hockey at the Khumalo Hockey Stadium.

Athletics

Basketball

Cricket

Golf

Hockey

Netball

Squash

Swimming

Tennis

Water polo

Events

Associations

Other information

Further Reading

