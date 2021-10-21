Difference between revisions of "Girls' College"
Girls' College(Girls' College Bulawayo) is an all-female high school located in Bulawayo, in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province. It was founded in 1982
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 62 Livingstone Road, Suburbs, Bulawayo.
Telephone: +263 (0) 29 2258 118, +263 (0) 29 2258 119.
Cell:
Email: adminsec@girlscol.co.zw, gcpr@girlscol.co.zw, bursar@girlscol.co.zw
Web: https://girlscollegebulawayo.org/
History
Girls' College Bulawayo was founded in 1982.
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Girls' College is an Association of Trust Schools.
- Accounts
- Art
- Business Administration
- Business Studies
- Computer Science
- Economics
- English & English Literature
- Environmental Management
- French
- Geography
- Home Economics
- History
- Mathematics
- Ndebele
- Physical Education
- The Sciences
- Travel and Tourism
Sports The College has a six-lane/25 metre Swimming Pool, seven all-weather Tennis Courts, two Basketball courts, two all-weather Netball Courts, a Volleyball Court and a grassed field which can carry three Hockey fields or a 400 metre Athletics track. Squash takes place at the nearby Squash Courts and golf at the local golf club. The College also makes use of the artificial turf for Hockey at the Khumalo Hockey Stadium.
- Athletics
- Basketball
- Cricket
- Golf
- Hockey
- Netball
- Squash
- Swimming
- Tennis
- Water polo
Events
Associations
Other information
Further Reading
