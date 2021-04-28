Difference between revisions of "Girls High School"
|+
Girls High School Harare, commonly referred to as "GHSH", was the first public school for girls founded in 1898in the then city of Salisbury, Rhodesia, which is now Harare, Zimbabwe. The school can take in over 1000 girls across all forms and is thus the largest girl's high school in Zimbabwe. The school also has two boarding houses for girls called Beit House and Forsyth House. The school celebrated its centenary in 1998 with pomp and fair.
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
|Motto
|Per Ardua Ad Astra
Girls High School Harare, commonly referred to as "GHSH", was the first public school for girls founded in 1898 in the then city of Salisbury, Rhodesia, which is now Harare, Zimbabwe. The school can take in over 1000 girls across all forms and is thus the largest girl's high school in Zimbabwe. The school also has two boarding houses for girls called Beit House and Forsyth House. The school celebrated its centenary in 1998 with pomp and fair.
