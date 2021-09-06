Difference between revisions of "Girls High School"
'''Girls High School''', commonly referred to as "", was the first public school for girls founded in '''1898''' in Salisburynow [[Harare]]. The school is the largest girl's high school in Zimbabwe. The school also has two boarding houses for girls called Beit House and Forsyth House. The school celebrated its centenary in 1998with pomp and .
[[Category:High Schools]]
|Motto
|Per Ardua Ad Astra
Girls High School, commonly referred to as "GHS", was the first public school for girls founded in 1898 in Salisbury (now Harare). The school is the largest girl's high school in Zimbabwe. The school also has two boarding houses for girls called Beit House and Forsyth House. The school celebrated its centenary in 1998 with pomp and flair.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Box CY 220, Causeway
Telephone: +263 242 706619
Cell:
Email: admin@ghs.ac.zw.
Web: http://www.ghs.ac.zw/
History
GHS can take in over 1000 girls across all forms and is thus the largest girl's high school in Zimbabwe. The school also has two boarding houses for girls called Beit House and Forsyth House. The school celebrated its centenary in 1998 with pomp and fair.
Girls High School is the sister school to the boys school Prince Edward High School.
The school motto is "Per Ardua Ad Astra" which means "Through hard work, we will reach the stars".
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
- Chipo Karoro, Class of 1997 - Director of Admin and Operations for a USAID
- Chidochemoyo Nyatanga, Class of 2000 - Chef
- Cathrine Garacho Well, class of 1991-92 - Political scientist, Bus Admin
- Raidah Abigail, Chivero Class of 2000 - IT Business Analyst & Project Manager
- Tracy Cox-Smyth - springboard diver
- Doris Lessing - CH, OMG novelist and Nobel Laureate
- Na'ima B. Robert (born Thando Mclaren) - author
- Liz Chase - field hockey player
- Tabetha Kanengoni-Malinga - businesswoman and politician