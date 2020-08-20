Givemore Chidzidzi

Givemore Chidzidzi is a Zimbabwean business executive. He is the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) Chief Operating Officer and acting Chief Executive Officer.[1]

Background

Givemore is holders a Bachelor of Business Studies (BBS) Degree majoring in Tourism and Transportation from the University of Applied Sciences, Worms, Germany and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing from the City University, Bellevue, Washington, USA.[2]

Career

He joined the tourism industry straight form university in 1986, starting his career as an Assistant Research and Planning Officer for the then Zimbabwe Tourist Development Corporation. He rose through the ranks of Research and Planning Officer, Research and Planning Manager, Head of the Research and Planning Division and served in the Diplomatic Field as the Tourism Attaché for Zimbabwe responsible for Continental Europe and based in Frankfurt, Germany from 1996 – 2001.

Chidzidzi returned to Zimbabwe as Marketing and Communication Director for the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and rose to the position of Chief Operating Officer of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, a position held since 2010 interspaced with several stints as Acting Chief Executive. In this position, he has been involved in the development of tourism legislation and policy, marketing strategy, destination branding and institutional capacity building, representing Zimbabwe on the Regional Tourism Organisation of Southern Africa (RETOSA), regional initiatives such as the Kavango Zambezi (KAZA) Transfrontier Conservation Area, African Union Tourism initiatives as well as the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). He also serves on several Boards in Zimbabwe.

Among these are the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation (SMEDCO), Council Member of the Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences (2017 – 2019) and Zimbabwe Tourism Authority representative on the Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe Board.









References