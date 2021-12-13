In July 2018, Givemore Chisvo was elected to Ward 20 Chikomba RDC, for Zanu PF with 1097 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 20 Chikomba RDC with 1097 votes, beating Samuel Nzuwa of MDC Alliance with 613 votes and Clarah Chikepe of PRC with 70 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

