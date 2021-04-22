Difference between revisions of "Givemore Gomo"

In July 2018, Givemore Gomo was elected to Ward 29 Mazowe RDC, for Zanu PF with 3266 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 29 Mazowe RDC with 3266 votes, beating Tanga Musimba of MDC Alliance with 140 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]