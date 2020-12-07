Difference between revisions of "Givemore Muchemwa"

In July 2018, Givemore Muchemwa was elected to Ward 20 Hurungwe RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1969 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 20 Hurungwe RDC with 1969 votes, beating Brighton Kazembe, independent with 209 votes, Mark Machokoto of MDC-Alliance with 112 votes and Willard Kamujoma of NPF with 99 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]