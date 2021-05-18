Some of the dinner attendees, among them Sulumani Chimbetu were questioned over the matter by the police.<ref name="SZ">[https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2021/05/16/sulu-friends-mysterious-death-details-emerge/ Sulu friend’s mysterious death: Details emerge], ''The Standard'', Published: May 16 , 2021, Retrieved: May 18, 2021</ref><ref name="ZL">SIPHO MABUZA,[https://www.zimlive.com/2021/05/12/harare-rainbow-towers-missing-man-found-dead-in-elevator/ Harare Rainbow Towers missing man found dead in elevator], ''ZimLive'', Published: May 12 , 2021, Retrieved: May 18, 2021</ref>

Some of the dinner attendees, among them Sulumani Chimbetu were questioned over the matter by the police.<ref name="SZ">[https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2021/05/16/sulu-friends-mysterious-death-details-emerge/ Sulu friend’s mysterious death: Details emerge], ''The Standard'', Published: May 16, 2021, Retrieved: May 18, 2021</ref>

Panganayi was reportedly in the company of his relatives when he attended the dinner. Givemore Panganayi then received a call and excused himself, that was the last the party attendees saw him. He was later found dead.

On May 5, 2021, Emmanuel Mahachi and one Mhofu Shutto organised a surprise birthday dinner for Kelvin Mutsvairo.

'''Givemore Panganayi''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] businessman who went missing on May 5 2021 during a birthday dinner at the [[Harare International Conference Centre]] (HICC) before his body was discovered in a disused lift in a decomposing state.

Background

Panganayi was Sulumani Chimbetu’s friend.[1]

Death

Panganayi was buried at his rural home in Mhondoro on 14 May 2021. Panganayi's body was found dead in a non-functioning elevator at Rainbow Towers. The decomposing remains of Panganayi were discovered by a hotel employee on 11 May 2021 in the afternoon and the body was recovered to Parirenyatwa Hospital by police officers later in the evening for a post-mortem.

On May 5, 2021, Emmanuel Mahachi and one Mhofu Shutto organised a surprise birthday dinner for Kelvin Mutsvairo.

There was also another birthday dinner for a woman known as Lindi. The dinner event was attended by some businessmen and top Zanu PF officials mainly from the youth league. There were around 30 people at the dinner.

Panganayi was reportedly in the company of his relatives when he attended the dinner. Givemore Panganayi then received a call and excused himself, that was the last the party attendees saw him. He was later found dead.

Some of the dinner attendees, among them Sulumani Chimbetu were questioned over the matter by the police.[1][2]