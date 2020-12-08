Pindula

Glen Forest Memorial Park is a Zimbabwean privately owned, upmarket cemetery.

It has the capacity to hold approximately 120 000 burial plots and also has mausoleums and walls of remembrance.[1]

References

  1. https://www.facebook.com/glenforestmemorial.park/
