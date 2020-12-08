Difference between revisions of "Glen Forest Memorial Park"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Glen Forest Memorial Park''' is a Zimbabwean privately owned, upmarket cemetery. It has the capacity to hold approximately 120 000 burial plots and also has mausoleum...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 08:56, 8 December 2020
Glen Forest Memorial Park is a Zimbabwean privately owned, upmarket cemetery.
It has the capacity to hold approximately 120 000 burial plots and also has mausoleums and walls of remembrance.[1]