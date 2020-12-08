Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Glen Forest Memorial Park"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Glen Forest Memorial Park''' is a Zimbabwean privately owned, upmarket cemetery. It has the capacity to hold approximately 120 000 burial plots and also has mausoleum...")
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 2: Line 2:
  
 
It has the capacity to hold approximately 120 000 burial plots and also has mausoleums and walls of remembrance.<ref>https://www.facebook.com/glenforestmemorial.park/</ref>
 
It has the capacity to hold approximately 120 000 burial plots and also has mausoleums and walls of remembrance.<ref>https://www.facebook.com/glenforestmemorial.park/</ref>
 +
 +
==Burial Options==
 +
 +
One can choose to be buried in the original memorial park or two newer sections, Chemhute Park and Matidoda Park, which offer burial solutions to suit one's budget.<ref>http://evolutiongroupltd.com/content/glen-forest-memorial-park</ref>
 +
 +
==Crematorium==
 +
 +
Glen Forest Crematorium was researched and developed in partnership with Nuffield Funeral Home. It was established in July 2011.<ref>http://evolutiongroupltd.com/content/glen-forest-memorial-park</ref>
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
 +
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title= Glen Forest Memorial Park- Pindula
 +
|title_mode=replace
 +
|keywords= Glen Forest, Glen Forest Prices, Glen Forest Memorial Park
 +
|description= Glen Forest Memorial Park is a private cemetery with prices to suit every budget.
 +
|image=
 +
|image_alt=
 +
}}
  
 
[[Category:Zimbabwean Cemeteries]]
 
[[Category:Zimbabwean Cemeteries]]

Revision as of 09:08, 8 December 2020

Glen Forest Memorial Park is a Zimbabwean privately owned, upmarket cemetery.

It has the capacity to hold approximately 120 000 burial plots and also has mausoleums and walls of remembrance.[1]

Burial Options

One can choose to be buried in the original memorial park or two newer sections, Chemhute Park and Matidoda Park, which offer burial solutions to suit one's budget.[2]

Crematorium

Glen Forest Crematorium was researched and developed in partnership with Nuffield Funeral Home. It was established in July 2011.[3]

References

  1. https://www.facebook.com/glenforestmemorial.park/
  2. http://evolutiongroupltd.com/content/glen-forest-memorial-park
  3. http://evolutiongroupltd.com/content/glen-forest-memorial-park
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Glen_Forest_Memorial_Park&oldid=95371"