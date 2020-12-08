Difference between revisions of "Glen Forest Memorial Park"
'''Glen Forest Memorial Park''' is a Zimbabwean privately owned, upmarket cemetery. It has the capacity to hold approximately 120 000 burial plots and also has mausoleum
It has the capacity to hold approximately 120 000 burial plots and also has mausoleums and walls of remembrance.<ref>https://www.facebook.com/glenforestmemorial.park/</ref>
==References==
<references/>
[[Category:Zimbabwean Cemeteries]]
Glen Forest Memorial Park is a Zimbabwean privately owned, upmarket cemetery.
It has the capacity to hold approximately 120 000 burial plots and also has mausoleums and walls of remembrance.[1]
Burial Options
One can choose to be buried in the original memorial park or two newer sections, Chemhute Park and Matidoda Park, which offer burial solutions to suit one's budget.[2]
Crematorium
Glen Forest Crematorium was researched and developed in partnership with Nuffield Funeral Home. It was established in July 2011.[3]