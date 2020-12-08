Pindula

Glen Forest Memorial Park is a Zimbabwean privately owned, upmarket cemetery.

It has the capacity to hold approximately 120 000 burial plots and also has mausoleums and walls of remembrance.[1]

Burial Options

One can choose to be buried in the original memorial park or two newer sections, Chemhute Park and Matidoda Park, which offer burial solutions to suit one's budget.[2]

Crematorium

Glen Forest Crematorium was researched and developed in partnership with Nuffield Funeral Home. It was established in July 2011.[3]

References

  1. https://www.facebook.com/glenforestmemorial.park/
  2. http://evolutiongroupltd.com/content/glen-forest-memorial-park
  3. http://evolutiongroupltd.com/content/glen-forest-memorial-park
