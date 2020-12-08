It has the capacity to hold approximately 120 000 burial plots and also has mausoleums and walls of remembrance.<ref>https://www.facebook.com/glenforestmemorial.park/</ref>

Glen Forest Memorial Park is a Zimbabwean privately owned, upmarket cemetery.

It has the capacity to hold approximately 120 000 burial plots and also has mausoleums and walls of remembrance.[1]

Glen Forest Memorial Park logo

Burial Options

One can choose to be buried in the original memorial park or two newer sections, Chemhute Park and Matidoda Park, which offer burial solutions to suit one's budget.[2]

Crematorium

Glen Forest Crematorium was researched and developed in partnership with Nuffield Funeral Home. It was established in July 2011.[3]