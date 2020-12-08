Pindula

[[File:Glen_Forest.jpg|thumb|right|Glen Forest Memorial Park logo]]
 
[[File:Glen_Forest.jpg|thumb|right|Glen Forest Memorial Park logo]]
==Location==
==Contact Details==
==Burial Options==
 
==Burial Options==

Glen Forest Memorial Park is a Zimbabwean privately owned, upmarket cemetery.

It has the capacity to hold approximately 120 000 burial plots and also has mausoleums and walls of remembrance.[1]

Glen Forest Memorial Park logo

Location

The cemetery is located at 18 Water Hill.[2]

Contact Details

Telephone: +263 731 425 053[3]

Burial Options

One can choose to be buried in the original memorial park or two newer sections, Chemhute Park and Matidoda Park, which offer burial solutions to suit one's budget.[4]

Crematorium

Glen Forest Crematorium was researched and developed in partnership with Nuffield Funeral Home. It was established in July 2011.[5]

