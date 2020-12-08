Difference between revisions of "Glen Forest Memorial Park"
Glen Forest Memorial Park is a Zimbabwean privately owned, upmarket cemetery.
It has the capacity to hold approximately 120 000 burial plots and also has mausoleums and walls of remembrance.[1]
Location
The cemetery is located at 18 Water Hill.[2]
Contact Details
Telephone: +263 731 425 053[3]
Burial Options
One can choose to be buried in the original memorial park or two newer sections, Chemhute Park and Matidoda Park, which offer burial solutions to suit one's budget.[4]
Crematorium
Glen Forest Crematorium was researched and developed in partnership with Nuffield Funeral Home. It was established in July 2011.[5]